Harrogate headteacher say young England footballer has 'done school proud'

A talented young Harrogate footballer has been praised by his school after being selected for England and helping them to international cup glory.

As well as captaining Ashville College’s U-13s football team, Luke Colman also plays for Pannal Sports Juniors and Harrogate and Craven District Schoolboys football teams.

Such is his talent and commitment in a midfield position, he is also shining at a national level at home and internationally.

Having been selected for the Independent Schools Football Association’s (ISFA) Under-14 National Squad, the 13-year-old Harrogate youngster played a major role as they progressed unbeaten through the Specialist Soccer Boys’ Tournament Trophy that saw them face academy sides from England, Scotland and New York.

The three-day international tournament held at Haileybury School in Hertfordshire eventually saw Luke and England emerge triumphant.

“It was a great experience to be a part of the winning squad,” he said

“To spend three days playing competitive football and to score a goal in the final was amazing.

“Being able to test my skills against opponents who are training and playing for professional academy sides was also an exciting challenge, one which has made me even more determined to push on and earn more call-ups for the representative squad in the future.”

Victory was particularly sweet as the cup had been won the previous year by USA team FC Delco.

Head of Ashville, Rhiannon Wilkinson, said: “The whole Ashville family is proud of Luke and his impressive achievements representing his country.

"He has certainly done himself, the school and the ISFA proud in not only competing against but also beating such an illustrious set of footballing academy opponents. Well done, Luke!”

Although Luke has competed for ISFA’s U-13 Yorkshire & North East Squad in the past, he says he has been given the confidence to take the next step thanks to the depth of encouragement and support that he receives from his sports coaches at Ashville College.

ISFA is affiliated to The Football Association (FA) and is recognised by The FA as the body responsible for the development of the game in the independent sector.