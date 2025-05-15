Harrogate head says school is 'deeply saddened' by death of one of its greatest ex-students

A Harrogate head has said how saddened the ‘school family’ was to hear of the passing of one of its most talented former pupils who became one of Britain’s finest investigative reporters.

Head of Ashville College, Mrs Rhiannon Wilkinson, was in good company in paying tribute to former head boy Andrew Norfolk, who died on May 8 aged 60, after a brilliant career in journalism at The Times and the Yorkshire Post after he left the school where his father was headmaster.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer described the late Mr Norfolk as an “incredibly talented reporter” after his award-winning journalism led to an inquiry into grooming gangs and child sexual exploitation in Rotherham.

Mrs Rhiannon Wilkinson said: “The Ashville family, particularly those Old Ashvillians who were classmates of Andrew’s in the late 1970s and early 1980s, are deeply saddened to learn of his untimely passing.

"Andrew’s death has robbed journalism of a fine reporter.

"It is testimony to the esteem in which he was held that the Prime Minister led a number of high-profile tributes from those who had met him.

"A former head boy at Ashville, he is fondly remembered by his peers as a pupil who excelled both academically and on the sports field.

"Few jobs, if any, in journalism have as big a pair of boots to fill than those of the Chief Investigations Reporter for The Times, yet Andrew stepped into them seamlessly when the opportunity arose, forging an award-winning career at the highest level.”