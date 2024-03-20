Harrogate has two stunning wedding dress shops among the UK’s Top 50 as town wows website

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bee Bridal and Joana Bridal were both listed by GoHen.com who compiled their list based on a variety of factors including style, variety, value for money, service on offer, and much more.

Bee Bridal: Located in the gorgeous Grade Two listed Westminster Arcade at 32 Parliament Street, Bee Bridal boasts more than 600 wedding dresses over four floors.

Offering traditional and contemporary styles perfect for making a stylish statement, Bee Bridal's third floor features its‘Bee Ready’ range offering a selection of over 300 ‘ready to go’ off the rail dresses by a selection of designers - for when time is tight or you simply just don’t want to wait.

Joana Bridal: Located at 196 Kings Road in Harrogate, Joana Bridal Boutique has more than 20 years of experience and stocks many bridal gowns and beautiful designers such as Maggie Sottero, Enzoani's Élysee,

Étoile & Love collection, Allure Bridals, Eternity Bridal, Art Couture, Adrianna Papell, Rebecca Ingram, Kenneth Winston and Bianco Evento.

The boutique is particularly renowned for specialising in gowns adorned with romantic ruffles.

GoHen’s Creative Director, Jon Stainer, said: “Each year it gets more and more difficult to narrow down our Top 50 as there are so many incredible bridal boutiques in the UK.