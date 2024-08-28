Harrogate has the 2nd most envied lifestyle in the UK new survey finds

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Harrogate has been rated in the UK’s top three towns with the most envied lifestyles.

To gauge the most envied lifestyles in post-pandemic Britain, Calculator.co.uk conducted a comprehensive nationwide survey involving 3,000 respondents.

Prior to the Covid pandemic, urban living, particularly in bustling cities like London, was often viewed as the pinnacle of sophisticated lifestyle.

But Covid catalysed a significant transformation in work and lifestyle patterns.

Harrogate has beaten the likes of Bath, Cheltenham, Ilkley, St Andrews and Hampstead in the UK towns with the most envied lifestyles top 100. (Picture Gerard Binks)

The results of the new survey revealed fascinating insights into the changing preferences of residents across the country in Great Britain.

The top hundred towns ranged from Malvern in Worcestershire at number 100 to St Ives in Cornwall at number one.

But, at number, two was Harrogate, beating the likes of Bath, Cheltenham, Ilkley, St Andrews and Hampstead in the most envied lifestyles stakes.

A spokesperson for Calculator.co.uk commented on the findings: "The pandemic has clearly reshaped how Britons choose their living environment.

"Our survey reveals a growing interest in locations that combine the tranquillity and space of rural areas with the convenience and vibrancy of city life.

"The 100 areas voted in our survey exemplify the evolving aspirations of Britons in the post-pandemic era."

The UK's top 10 towns for most envied lifestyles

1 St Ives, Cornwall.

What they said: This picturesque seaside town topped the list with its stunning beaches, vibrant arts scene, and charming fishing harbour.

2 Harrogate, North Yorkshire.

What they said: This historic spa town is renowned for its elegant architecture, beautiful gardens, and strong community spirit with excellent schools and a range of independent shops.

3 Henley-on-Thames, Oxfordshire.

What they said: Known for its prestigious rowing events, this historic market town in 3rd position boasts a beautiful riverside setting .

4 Bath, Somerset.

What they said: Famed for its exquisite Georgian architecture and rich history, Bath offers a unique combination of historical significance and modern amenities

5 Sandbanks, Dorset.

What they said: This exclusive peninsula in Poole is known for its luxurious properties and stunning beaches.

6 Salcombe, Devon.

7 Cheltenham, Gloucestershire.

8 Conwy, Conwy.

9 Melrose, Scottish Borders.

10 Ascot, Berkshire.

