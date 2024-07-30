Harrogate has a new 'outpost' off the coast of Africa thanks to former Law Society president

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Harrogate has a new ‘outpost’ off the coast of Africa thanks to a caring former lawyer committed to spreading the cause of good education – and the town's good name.

Attended by Mayor of Puerto De La Cruz, Marco González, the grand opening of Harrogate International Academy in the Canary Islands not only saw the birth of a centre of excellence but also served as a celebration of Harrogate's heritage, featuring iconic elements such as Betty's tea and Harrogate Spring Water, as well as traditional English food and drink such as Pimm’s and lemonade and cake.

On hand at the event to cut the ribbon was Andrew Gray, Harrogate resident, ex-solicitor and the school’s founder.

"Everyone remembers a bad teacher, and everyone remembers a teacher who saw something special in them,” said Mr Gray, a former Law Society president who launched his firm Truth Legal in 2012 to provide the most caring, ethical and brilliant personal injury law representation.

Former Harrogate solicitor Andrew Gray at the launch of Harrogate International Academy in the Canary Islands. (Picture contributed)

"We are providing Tenerife with a fabulous academy, staffed with world-class teachers, serving our growing student population.

"Students are not only receiving a top-tier education but are also learning about Harrogate, its history, culture, and traditions."

Located in North Tenerife, the school had been around for around 17 years before Andrew acquired it last year.

Running a school was almost in his blood and his 20 years as a solicitor only strengthened his motivation, he says.

Tenerife in the Canary Islands where the grand opening of Harrogate International Academy took place. (Picture contributed)

“My mother was a teacher and my father was in the education world, so it’s a natural progression for me.

"My first job as a teenager was working in a nursery school.

"After university, I worked as a classroom assistant in my hometown of Salford, with SEN children.

"I found it so rewarding but challenging that I then went to law school!"My law firm was successful, not because of anything I did, but because I had a mentor from my old firm.

Among the attendees at the grand opening of Harrogate International Academy in the Canary Islands was the Mayor of Puerto De La Cruz, Marco González and the school's founder, Harrogate man Andrew Gray. (Picture contributed)

"Now I want others to benefit from this method of learning.”

Andrew Gray started going to the Canary Islands because - like legendary writer Agatha Christie - he hadn’t been very well.

He found himself falling in love with the climate and the island’s people.

"Puerto De La Cruz, like Harrogate, is famed for its connection with Agatha Christie.

"It is an honour to give something back to the people, by providing Tenerife with a fabulous academy, staffed with world-class teachers, serving our growing student population,” said Mr Gray.

After buying the existing school, rebranding and updating it, the relaunch means Harrogate International Academy is now able to cater to 80 students, mostly Spanish, or South American, students in Tenerife between the ages of six and 84.

Mr Gray, who still lives in Harrogate, is in constant contact with the team at Harrogate International Academy and will visit in person once a quarter.

Harrogate International Academy's mission is to cultivate well-rounded and committed students, equipping them with the tools to understand the world around them and to initiate positive change.

"I'm conscious that the industrialised teaching system often turns people off learning,” he said.