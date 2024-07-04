Harrogate hairdressers to mark the day it first opened 40 years ago with celebration of people who made it a success

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A well-known Harrogate hairdressers shop is to celebrate its 40th anniversary next week and can still proudly say it has customers who have been loyal almost since it was first launched in 1984.

The day Ocean Hair opened in Harrogate on July 13, 1984, Frankie Goes To Hollywood were top of the UK charts. the Miners strike was in full swing and Mrs Thatcher was Prime Minister.

Still located at the same spot at 6 Union Street facing the back of the former Debenham’s store, this popular unisex hairdressers has been on quite a journey since then, prospering in good times and challenging times.

But, to this day, it remains an independent business which puts people first – and style, of course.

The origins of Ocean Hair of Harrogate which is celebrating its 40th anniversary - Co-founders James and Heidi Chalmers' final day at Esquire 40 years ago with their "great old boss" Mike Brought pictured on the right. (Picture contributed)

Owners James and Heidi Chalmers remember those days well when they launched their own salon after enjoying working at Esquire but have continued to evolve their creation despite issues like the cost of living crisis popping up along the way.

James Chalmers said: “Heidi and I started out in Harrogate working for one of the larger salons at the time called Esquire, whose owner was Michael Brought.

"He was a great boss and we enjoyed our time there very much but, after 13 years, we decided it was time to see if we could make a go of it on our own.”

Both owners are firm believers that they are nothing without loyal clients and they intend to celebrate that fact at their big birthday in just over a week’s time.

Now - The successful team at Ocean Hair salon in Harrogate pictured earlier this week including of co-founders James and Heidi Chalmers. (Picture contributed)

James Chalmers, said: "We have both always enjoyed working in the hairdressing industry as it’s always changing as fashion and trends change and is what makes the industry so interesting and varied

"We love also working with people and we are very grateful to every single person who has contributed to the success of the business.

"We would like to thank all our clients past and present for supporting us over the last four decades.

"We are planning on having a little celebration in the salon on Saturday, the 13th of July the date we finalised the lease on our salon on Friday the 13th."

Flashback to 2004 - The team at Ocean Hair salon of Harrogate at the time of their 20th anniversary in business. (Picture contributed)

The aim at Ocean Hair has always been to offer a highly professional styling at affordable prices.

Split over two floors; the ground floor salon at Ocean Hair is for both men and women, featuring a relaxed atmosphere and friendly team.

Incredibly, one of their team has been with them from nearly the very beginning.

“We have had some very talented and creative stylists working with us over the years,” said James.

"Our special thanks and appreciation go to Sarah who has been with us nearly the whole journey about 37 years and Kim who came as an apprentice and has been with us for about 20 years there support and the friendship has been invaluable.”

James and Heidi said they would also like to thank McCormicks solicitors , especially Peter and Kathryn McCormick who have given them invaluable advice and supported us from the very beginning.

In addition, they are grateful to their Accountant DSC Chris Rushton who initially looked after them but is now retired, and, now, to John Garbutt and his great team.