Harrogate hair salon which opened in 1964 celebrates 60 years of keeping town looking stylish
Regarded widely as an outstanding institution and, by many, as the "best hair salon in Harrogate", Peter Gotthard Hairdressing has been synonymous with style through six decades of changing fashions.
Located at 36 Parliament Street, Monday saw the salon host a day of Diamond Jubilee Celebrations with giveaways, goody bags, charity fundraising and oodles of nostalgia.
Staff and customers enjoyed an amazing day which included a visit by Harry of Harrogate Walking Tours fame.
Afterwards, the salon posted: “We had a fabulous turn out and lots of catching up and laughs were had.
"We have raised just under £500 for our charities so far on our raffle, which is still running until then end of June, so there’s still plenty of time to get your tickets to win some amazing prizes.
“We want to thank everyone for all their continued support over the years and for many more to come.”
Peter Gotthard Hairdressing is proud of its record in Harrogate over the last 60 years, one that boasts five-star service, great haircuts, colours and treatments for successive generations of ladies and men, helping the town look its fabulous best.
As well as a main ladies' salon, Peter Gotthard Hairdressing also offers a dedicated area where male guests can enjoy a wide range of cutting and colouring.
More information at: https://www.petergotthard.co.uk
