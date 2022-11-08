Coming to Harrogate Theatre - Tim Casson’s Preppers: The Show has struck a chord wherever it has gone with its positive focus on how we prepare for, respond during, and recover from emergency situations.

This Saturday, November 12 see Tim and the show arrive at Harrogate Theatre with its multi-media mix of recorded interviews with live dance and theatre.

"I’ve never brought my work to Harrogate before,” said Tim who grew up as a child in the town and went to Ripon Grammar School.

"It’s been everywhere else in the world this year except Harrogate.

"It’s lovely to be coming home. It’s very exciting.”

Tim, 37, who went to The Brit School of Performing Arts, which launched the careers of singers such as Adele and Amy Winehouse, and gained an MA at London Contemporary Dance School, saw himself elevated into the Guinness World Records book for a dance piece he created in 2102.

Called 152, Tim worked worked with 152 different choreographers and combined their movements into a 12-minute solo dance piece.

It’s still the highest ever known number for a show of its kind in the world even now.

"I try to make dance shows for people who’ve never seen dance shows,” said Tim.

"I’m interested in finding new ways to tell stories.

"I’m known for making happy joyful shows as a rule.

"This isn’t a dark show about survival, it ends up being uplifting.”

Based on real interviews with members of the UK survival and preparedness community, intercut and combined with live performances, Preppers: The Show eschews cliche.

Created and performed with Lucy Starkey and Mathew Winston, the hit production’s themes may chime with an era of Covid, economic shocks and war in Ukraine, but the idea was hatched before the new age of permacrisis.

"We started the show before Covid in 2019,” said Tim.

"I’d heard about survivalists, obviously, who some people think are simply paranoid.

"The general view is it will never happen, what are people worrying about.

"But I remember seeing a psychologist on TV when asked “what do you think will happen”,saying “we’re probably due a pandemic.

"No one agreed at the time.”

After conducting copious amounts of interviews and research once it was safe to do so, Tim came to a surprising conclusion – the motivation behind the survivalism is mainly positive.

"Planning ahead is normal for everyone, whether that’s insurance or a big grocery shop.

"Sometimes people do build a bunker but it’s not always that extreme.

"Prepping is hopeful. Why would you prepare for the future if it wasn’t one worth living for?”

The new show, which features performers Emily Yong, Alice Shepperson, Tom O’Gorman and Sebastien Kapp and music by Paul Rogerson, is also more British than American, which makes a difference.

"I was interested in Britishness,” said Tim. “Unlike America, it’s illegal to have weapons.

"Preppers here are more likely to stock up on tea bags or books.”

Having done much and seen much, Tim Casson has come a long way from his childhood in Harrogate where he started dancing aged 11.