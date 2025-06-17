Harrogate groups offer 'hand of friendship' for Refugee Week to exiles so far from home

Many schools, churches and community groups are celebrating Refugee Week in Harrogate by offering “the hand of friendship” in a series of special events.

One of the main groups involved, though far from the only one, is Harrogate District of Sanctuary which aims to make Harrogate district a place where refugees and asylum seekers feel safe, welcome and included in our community.

Not only does Sanctuary supports refugee families that move to our district in practical ways, it also believes it is important to present a positive public image of the refugee community to Harrogate residents.

Refugee Week, June 16-21, 2025: Harrogate events

Extending the hand of friendship - There are plenty of Harrogate events happening in Refugee Week which runs from June 16-21, 2025. (Picture contributed)

Wednesday, June 18, 1pm: My Beautiful Homeland - Life in Exile, Harrogate Library

A talk by Tamanna Krami, former Arts Programme Manager for the British Council in Kabul, who was flown out with her husband and three young children just a couple of weeks before the city’s chaotic fall in August 2021.

Free tickets at: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/my-beautiful-homeland-life-in-exile-tickets-1372505854959

Thursday, June 19, 7:30pm: Pub Quiz at Major Tom’s Social, The Ginnel, Harrogate

Created by artist Yara El Sherbini, this is no ordinary pub quiz.

Held as part of Refugee Week, the quiz is raising funds for Harrogate & Knaresborough District of Sanctuary, supporting refugees and asylum seekers in our community.

Friday, June 20, 7.30pm: A Concert for Refugee Week featuring Beati and Friends from Ukraine, West Park Centre, Victoria Avenue, Harrogate

Harrogate and Knaresborough District of Sanctuary present a concert featuring Beati, ten singers formed in 2008 to perform music written for upper voices, plus Ukrainian musicians Nataliia Smirnova (piano), Kseniia Bila (singer), Anna Naichuk (dancer).

Saturday, June 28, 7.30pm: The Afghan Kitchen at St Wilfrid’s Church, Duchy Road, Harrogate.

The Afghan Kitchen pop up restaurant will offer the chance to enjoy an authentic experience of food from Afghanistan, cooked and served by Afghan women living locally.

Refugee Week also sees the Mercer Gallery in Harrogate hold an exhibition all week of work produced over six sessions by a group of Afghan women.

For more information on Harrogate District of Sanctuary, visit: https://harrogatedistrict.cityofsanctuary.org/