Harrogate group with ‘amazing record’ of supporting women's causes prepares for a major anniversary

Successful Harrogate Soroptimists Hygge lunch - Heather Goodall and Di Fleming.

Committed to improving the lives of women and girls through education, enabling and empowering opportunities, the group held a successful Hygge fundraiser recently for Dementia Forward.

And its the 89th charter lunch saw the Mayor of Harrogate Coun Victoria Oldham in attendance.

"It is always a pleasure for Soroptimists to get together to celebrate such a fantastic record of serving the community of Harrogate and District," said Val Hills, President of Soroptimist International of Harrogate and District.

Soroptimist International of Harrogate and District charter event Harrogate Mayor Coun Victoria Oldham, Harroghate Soroptimists President Val Hills and Lindsay Green, President of SI Yorkshire.

"The club has an amazing record of raising money for and helping local charities as well as supporting international projects, particularly those assisting women and girls.

"We are now looking forward to a successful 90th year and will celebrate that in great style in 2023."

The charter dinner was held in the historic setting of Goldsborough Hall near Knaresborough and was attended by 60 members from ten different clubs including the President of SI Yorkshire, Lindsay Green.

Jonathan Hills, the husband of President Val Hills and a talented musician, played the piano in the drawing room as the guests assembled for drinks before lunch was served.

Afterwards, guests were invited to wander around Goldsborough Hall's beautiful gardens.

The Soroptimists' Harrogate Hygge Lunch event was organised by Heather Goodall from Soroptimist International of Harrogate and District and friend Diane Fleming.

Hygge, pronounced how-ugh, is a Danish and Norwegian concept that describes a mood of coziness and "comfortable conviviality" with feelings of wellness and contentment.

The event was held in Heather’s garden and raised more than £720 for Dementia Forward, a North Yorkshire charity based in Burton Leonard that support people with and families caring for someone with dementia.

The first Soroptimist club was founded in Oakland, California, in 1921.

SI Harrogate and District was formed in 1933 by a handful of ladies led by founding president Dr Kathleen Rutherford, a remarkable figure who transformed lives across the globe, helping refugees in Europe and Palestine.