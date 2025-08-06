The Green Party has hit out at what it says is a “missed repayment date for a £25 million loan” to a property developing company which is a subsidiary of the council.

The Green Group at North Yorkshire Council are questioning why the council is “propping up" Brierley Homes when it claims it is “not only failing to make a profit but also failing to meet residents’ needs.”

Green Party Councillor Kevin Foster claims although Brierley Homes is a private company, it has been using the Council, its parent company, like the “bank of mum and dad”.

He said it had already borrowed £25m which was meant to be paid back in March but, instead, is asking for an extra £1.4m loan plus an £84,000 subsidy.

“We have a housing crisis in North Yorkshire and what we need most is council houses," said Coun Foster.

"How can we justify this kind of money when Brierley Homes does not contribute to the Council’s target of 500 council houses?

"Affordable housing still isn’t affordable to many.

"I have families coming to me every week saying they can’t find suitable housing they can afford.”

In a report by North Yorkshire Council's Corporate Director of Resources submitted on July 21, the council says the additional loan of of £1.4m is required due to the "provision of additional affordable homes above policy being delivered by Brierley Homes, which was not envisioned when the total loan requirements for the company of £25m were calculated."

Brierley Homes was set up as a private company in 2016 by the then North Yorkshire County Council to deliver homes for market sale with the profits to be reinvested into frontline services.

To date, Brierley Homes has completed the delivery of five projects comprising 75 market sale homes and 12 affordable homes.

It has a further six sites under construction.

Profits generated by Brierley Homes are intended to be reinvested back into public services, such as adult social care.

North Yorkshire Council is expected to make a decision about the new £1.4m loan at its Executive meeting on Tuesday, August 19.