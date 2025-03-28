Harrogate Green Party to contest 14 of the 19 seats at first-ever Harrogate Town Council elections
The party has named a candidates for 14 of the 19 wards in the first Town council elections set for May 1, 2025.
Formed after local government reorganisation saw the creation of new unitary authority North Yorkshire Council and the abolition of Harrogate Borough Council, Harrogate Green Party feels that Harrogate Town Council must be independent of North Yorkshire Council, so it must have dedicated Town Councillors making decisions about Harrogate, without influence from Northallerton.
The party claims this already makes them different from local Liberal Democrats and Conservatives.
Harrogate Greens have been following closely the efforts of the Harrogate Town Planning Forum, which the party hopes will influence future planning decisions made for our town. There are so many ways in which both the quality of life and sustainability can be enhanced in Harrogate, and a great example is the reduction of the speed limit to 20 mph in residential areas close to schools, shops & health services frequented by children, the elderly and disabled.
Green campaigners welcomed the involvement from Green Party Councillor Arnold Warneken on North Yorkshire Council, and 20mph limits have now been achieved for many residential roads in Harrogate.
Roland Strauss, Green Party candidate for Stray, and a medical doctor said: “Many residents have expressed delight at the 20mph limits and the likely outcome is that safer streets will encourage more people to walk and cycle rather than drive.
"Active travel isn’t just good for the environment, but also benefits people’s physical and mental health.”
The 14 Harrogate Green Party candidates
Saltergate: Ian Charters
Harlow: Suzanne Saeed
St Georges: Andy Rickard
Oatlands: Jo Webb
Hookstone: Gilly Charters
Stray: Roland Strauss
Central: Sue Evans
Coppice: Rachael Adeleke
Bilton Grange: Tamsin Worrall
Bilton Woodfield: James Eaton
High Harrogate: Reg Tayler
Fairfax: Bill Rigby
Starbeck: Sophie Smith
New Park: Judith Armsby
More information: https://harrogatedistrict.greenparty.org.uk/