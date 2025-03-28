Harrogate Green Party to contest 14 of the 19 seats at first-ever Harrogate Town Council elections

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Harrogate Green Party has announced it is to stand 14 candidates for the forthcoming Harrogate Town Council elections with two pledges - there will be no North Yorkshire Council members in the Green Party’s line-up and their policies will enrich the whole town.

The party has named a candidates for 14 of the 19 wards in the first Town council elections set for May 1, 2025.

Formed after local government reorganisation saw the creation of new unitary authority North Yorkshire Council and the abolition of Harrogate Borough Council, Harrogate Green Party feels that Harrogate Town Council must be independent of North Yorkshire Council, so it must have dedicated Town Councillors making decisions about Harrogate, without influence from Northallerton.

The party claims this already makes them different from local Liberal Democrats and Conservatives.

Gilly Charters who is standing for the Hookstone ward, is one of 14 Harrogate Green Party candidates in the forthcoming Harrogate Town council elections. (Picture contributed)

Harrogate Greens have been following closely the efforts of the Harrogate Town Planning Forum, which the party hopes will influence future planning decisions made for our town. There are so many ways in which both the quality of life and sustainability can be enhanced in Harrogate, and a great example is the reduction of the speed limit to 20 mph in residential areas close to schools, shops & health services frequented by children, the elderly and disabled.

Green campaigners welcomed the involvement from Green Party Councillor Arnold Warneken on North Yorkshire Council, and 20mph limits have now been achieved for many residential roads in Harrogate.

Roland Strauss, Green Party candidate for Stray, and a medical doctor said: “Many residents have expressed delight at the 20mph limits and the likely outcome is that safer streets will encourage more people to walk and cycle rather than drive.

"Active travel isn’t just good for the environment, but also benefits people’s physical and mental health.”

The 14 Harrogate Green Party candidates

Saltergate: Ian Charters

Harlow: Suzanne Saeed

St Georges: Andy Rickard

Oatlands: Jo Webb

Hookstone: Gilly Charters

Stray: Roland Strauss

Central: Sue Evans

Coppice: Rachael Adeleke

Bilton Grange: Tamsin Worrall

Bilton Woodfield: James Eaton

High Harrogate: Reg Tayler

Fairfax: Bill Rigby

Starbeck: Sophie Smith

New Park: Judith Armsby