Harrogate Green Party councillor's frustration at 'lack of action' over Clean Air targets

Arnold Warneken, the Green Party Prospective Parliamentary Candidate for Selby & Ainsty, was inspired by Clean Air Day yesterday to urge more action on improving air quality, .

Figures show that transport is the second biggest contributor to pollution in North Yorkshire at more than 28%.

Asthma can be caused and made worse by air pollution, it cripples residents of all ages and is a major challenge for the NHS.

Arnold Warneken a husband, father and grandfather and has lived and worked in Harrogate for many years, said: "The health of our community and the environment are inextricably linked.

"Nationalising buses and rail services is a significant step towards ensuring that every resident has access to cleaner air and sustainable transportation.

"So many residents feel completely isolated and let down by the current infrastructure.”

“Whether it's infrequent bus routes to key areas, a lack of carriages on trains passing through Sherburn, or inadequate or non-existent cycle lanes, addressing these issues will play a vital role in cleaning up our air quality.

"We must act now to alleviate the burden on the NHS and create a healthier Selby & Ainsty for future generations."