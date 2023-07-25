Harrogate golfers take on ultimate challenge of four days, 216 holes and 80 miles for Saint Michael's Hospice

Peter Banks (Rudding Park Chairman), David Balbi (Rudding Park Golf Captain), James King (Rudding Park Head of Golf) and Marc Rice (Rudding Park member) played all 12 golf courses in the Harrogate District Union over four consecutive days to raise funds for the Rudding Park Golf Captain’s charity – Saint Michaels Hospice.

The team teed off at 6.30am at Oakdale Golf Club and went on to play three courses each day for four days.

The other included: Harrogate, Knaresborough, Masham, Bedale, Romanby, Ilkley, Otley, Pannal, Thirsk & Northallerton, Ripon and Rudding Park.

The ultimate golf challenge - Peter Banks (Rudding Park Chairman), David Balbi (Rudding Park Golf Captain), James King (Rudding Park Head of Golf) and Marc Rice (Rudding Park member). (Picture Rudding Park)

David Balbi, the inspiration behind the challenge, said: “Each year there is a ‘Longest Day Golf Challenge’ where teams play four rounds of golf in a day.

"In a moment of madness I thought we could challenge ourselves even further this year.

"It seemed like a fun idea at the time!

"The chance to raise funds for Saint Michael Hospice and support their amazing work kept us going and people got behind us.”

Over the four days, the team played a total of 216 holes, walked 80 miles and raised nearly £8,000 for Saint Michael’s Hospice.

To donate, go to the Just Giving page: