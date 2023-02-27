Harrogate golfers proud to receive award for saving man's life after heart attack on first green at Oakdale Golf Club

The quick-thinking players – two of whom are club professionals - went into action to save Ron Johnson from Knaresborough when he collapsed with a massive heart attack on the first green at Oakdale Golf Club last September.

In recognition of their efforts, Gary Cawley, Mark Hudson, Rob Stansfield and Gareth Traynor have each been awarded a Certificate of Resuscitation by the Royal Humane Society.

The drama began on the morning of Wednesday, September 21 as Ron, a retired police officer aged 71 from Knaresborough, went to mark his ball on the first green.

Royal Humane Society Awards - Ron Johnson, centre, returns to play at Oakdale Golf Club in Harrogate with his life savers Mark Hudson, Rob Stansfield, Gary Cawley and Gareth Traynor almost five months after he suffered a cardiac arrest.

Without warning he suddenly collapsed and stopped breathing.

While one of his playing partners, Mark Hudson, ran to get his phone from his golf trolley and call 999, another player, Gary Cawley, immediately began CPR.

As soon as an ambulance had been called, Mark went back to assist Gary in continuing CPR.

In the meantime, players coming up behind alerted the staff in the Pro-shop and club professional Rob Stansfield and Assistant Pro Gareth Traynor raced to the scene with a defibrillator, using an electric buggy.

With Mark and Gareth alternating in performing CPR, Rob administered two shocks with the defibrillator.

When paramedics arrived 16 minutes later, Ron had recovered to the point whereby he had a weak pulse.

He was rushed to Harrogate District Hospital where his condition was stabilised before he was transferred under blue lights to Leeds General Infirmary.

Ron was then placed in an induced coma for six days.

In total, he remained in hospital for 16 days during which time he was fitted with a defibrillator in his chest and two stents were inserted into his heart.

He had also sustained several broken ribs, a detached sternum and punctured lung as a result of the CPR.

Gary Cawley said: “Having worked for the fire service for over 30 years I’m used to dealing with emergencies but the sudden collapse of Ron in front of me was such a shock.

"It was great that all of his golfing friends operated as a team to provide life support prior to the ambulance arriving.

“It was an anxious wait before we finally got the positive news that Ron was stable in hospital.

"All involved had a massive sense of pride that we had helped to save Ron’s life.”

A grateful Ron Johnson, whose son Tony is a Yorkshire Post photographer, has now made a full recovery and has made an emotional return to Oakdale Golf Club

“Being able to walk back onto the golf course was a very emotional but satisfying experience for me,” said Mr Johnson.

"It’s difficult to put into words how much I owe to all those people who were involved, not only my friends from Oakdale, but all the paramedics, the medical staff in Harrogate and Leeds and all my family who played such a huge part in my recovery.

"Thank you seems inadequate for people who have saved your life.”

