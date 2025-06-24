Harrogate golf day raises £11k for two important charities

Adam Daniel, Phil Airey, Sue Cawthray and Simon Cotton.

The third Fat Badger and Your Harrogate Charity Golf Day has raised £11,000 for two local charities.

The event, on Friday, May 9, saw 20 teams take to the course at Oakdale Golf Club.

This was followed by a gala dinner at The Sky Bar at The Yorkshire Hotel, where a charity raffle and auction took place.

This year’s chosen charities, Horticap and Harrogate Neighbours, have now both been presented with £5,500 each – an equal share of the monies raised and donated.

Organiser Simon Cotton said: “We love to support our local community and put something back as often as we can and having a golf day is a really fun way to achieve that.

"I’m extremely grateful to many of our suppliers who kindly donated via prizes, sponsorship or entering teams so we could keep our costs down and deliver as much to these two deserving charities as we could.”

Adam Daniel, of Your Harrogate Radio, added: “After bad weather in our first two years of running this joint event, we were blessed with an amazing sunny day which helped see some great golf scores.”

Phil Airey, from Horticap, said: “We’re so grateful for the support we receive from Simon Cotton and the Fat Badger team and all at Your Harrogate for the publicity they help us with at Horticap and we’re delighted to see so much money raised for our local charity.

"This year we are buying a new electric van to help drive the students around to various projects and this fantastic amount of money will help significantly towards providing that sooner that we had hoped.”

This year’s Golf Day is the third joint fundraiser by the two businesses and has now delivered nearly £40,000 to local charities over that time.

Sue Cawthray, CEO of Harrogate Neighbours, said: “The sun was shining, the guests were amazing and it was a fabulous day from beginning to end and we really enjoyed being a part of it.

"This kind of money is just amazing for us and it will help so many elderly people in the Harrogate area as we continue our meal deliveries and ensure those in need receive a hot meal and are looked after.”