Harrogate golf course is highly commended in national awards in London

A leading Harrogate hotel has won a top award for its “perfectly balanced” golf course.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whilst Sunningdale Health in Surrey won the category, Rudding Park beat off stiff competition from Reigate Heath Golf Club, The Bann Course at Castlerock, Pitlochry, Shiskine Golf & Tennis Club to receive a Highly Commended award.

The luxury Harrogate hotel and resort’s success came in the inaugural Golf Course Awards held in The Shard in London.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The awards recognise innovation, inclusivity and sustainability, design, condition and aesthetics.

Harrogate Rudding Park team celebrate their Highly Commended recognition for the Repton Short Course - Marc Rice, Head of Golf, Rob Clare, Head Greenkeeper, Peter Banks Consultant, Stephanie Jones, Golf Academy Manager. (Picture contributed)

Marc Rice, Head of Golf at Rudding Park said “We are thrilled the Repton 6 Hole Short Course has been recognised on a national level.

There is no course in the area which compares, particularly with the signature hole, a replica of the famous island hole at Sawgrass.

"We welcome everyone, from those new to the game; to weekly golf groups like Golf in Society’for those with Dementia and Parkinson’s to our annual family fun celebration Golfest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We always look to offer new experiences to entice people to try golf.

"We will also, shortly, be launching ‘Night Golf’ so watch this space.”

The awards were hosted by former pro-golfer and Sky Sports Broadcaster Nick Dougherty, who was also a judge.

Paying tribute to Rudding Park, Nick said: “The Repton Short Course strikes the perfect balance between a transitional course for juniors and beginners but also offers an exciting challenge for seasoned golfers; along with various initiatives including junior golf, inclusive golf and inter-generational golf.”

More information at: https://www.ruddingpark.co.uk/golf/