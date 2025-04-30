Harrogate gets out the bunting as town launches series of events to mark 80 years since VE Day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The red, white and blue bunting is out and a series of events is taking place as Harrogate gear up to mark the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe (VE) Day.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thursday, May 8 will mark 80 years since the Second World War came to an end in war-torn Europe.

In response to the gap created by the Unitary Authority – and before the new Harrogate Town Council is introduced – groups in Harrogate have come together to create a wider commemorative plan for this historic anniversary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The celebrations are being led by Harrogate BID, which has been working alongside the Charter Mayor Coun Chris Aldred, Charter Trustees for Harrogate, The Royal British Legion, St Peter’s Church, Harrogate Army Foundation College, the Harrogate Band and the Air and Sea Cadets to bring the plan to fruition.

Harrogate's 80th anniversary of VE Day celebrations are being led by Harrogate BID. (Picture contributed)

The VE Day events include:

A projection on the Victoria Shopping Centre, fully funded by Harrogate BID.

A specially commissioned artwork installation, created by local artist Sarah Marsh, will be placed on the Cenotaph area to mark the milestone.

Informative boards sharing facts and details on how VE Day was celebrated in Harrogate will be placed in the same location.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A respectful but contained commemoration will be held around the Cenotaph area from 6pm on the evening of May 8.

Matthew Chapman, Chief Executive at Harrogate BID, said: “Working alongside local groups and organisations, we are honoured to bring these plans to life to mark such an historic milestone.

“VE Day is an important time for remembrance and reflection across the country, so we’re proud to deliver this series of installations.”

Chris Aldred, the Charter Mayor of Harrogate, said: “I am extremely grateful that Harrogate BID has stepped forward to organise this Commemoration."

Two talks related to VE Day are also taking place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Tuesday, May 6 at 7pm, West Park Centre at West Park URC Church will host a talk by Guy Wilson of the Ripon Military Heritage Trust and Jane Furze, Inspector of Historic Buildings, about the unknown role played by Harrogate and Ripon in WW2.

Tickets are available from: https://www.trybooking.com/uk/events/landing/81876?

On Thursday, May 8 at 2:30pm, Knaresborough Library and Knaresborough Heritage Centre will host a talk about life in Knaresborough during WW2.

Book your ticket via 01609 533610 or at Knaresborough Library.