Harrogate Garden Centre Christmas tree sales help patients at Martin House Children’s Hospice

British Garden Centres launched a new initiative that saw 50p from each fresh-cut Christmas tree sold at its centres throughout the UK go into a festive fund.

The venues taking part included Harrogate Garden Centre in Bishop Monkton.

Money raised through the “Spread a little glee, for 50p” initiative was then used to purchase large Christmas packages for children’s hospices across the country, including Martin House in Boston Spa.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The carefully curated collection of items will bring the hospice gardens to life, making Christmas a little better for children with terminal or life-limiting illnesses cared for at the hospices.

The gift package - which included bird food and feeders, a bird table and even a birdbath - will be delivered to 52 children’s hospices just before Christmas.

Amy Stubbs, who is part of the British Garden Centres family, said: “We hope everyone in the hospices’ enjoys this gift, and it brings a smile to their face.

“Having these products will encourage a lot of birds and wildlife into the gardens for everyone to enjoy. It’ll be a lovely feature to the gardens.”

British Garden Centres takes part in charity events throughout the year and this one is particularly special to them as it is bringing joy to children, parents, and carers.

The retailer is the UK’s largest family-owned garden centre group and second largest garden centre group in the UK with 58 centres around the country.

BGC launched in 1987 with the opening of Woodthorpe Garden Centre by brothers Charles and Robert Stubbs and has expanded rapidly ever since.

In 2021 the group opened its latest location: Harrogate Garden Centre. In 2018 the firm only owned 10 centres - three years later there are now 58 British Garden Centre branches in the country.