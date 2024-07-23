Harrogate gallery to host new show by top artist collected by Damien Hirst and Sir Peter Blake

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Harrogate gallery is excited to announce the debut solo exhibition in Yorkshire by an artist who is esteemed amongst his peers and collected by the likes of Damien Hirst, Sir Peter Blake and Gilbert & George.

RedHouse Gallery is to present The Pursuit Of Happiness – Dan Baldwin’s first solo exhibition in the north of England since 2007.

Blending abstract and figurative elements, reflecting both reality and the world of imagination, Baldwin has worked in mixed media since discovering Joseph Cornell and Robert Rauschenberg.

He effortlessly combines a painterly collage style with the graphic sensibilities of Andy Warhol, Jean Michel Basquiat, and Roy Lichenstein, creating something uniquely his own, sometimes psychedelically beautiful.

Harrogate gallery RedHouse will host Dan Baldwin’s first solo exhibition in the north of England since 2007. Here he the artist is pictured working in the studio on a piece called 'Be Still'. (Picture contributed)

Born in 1972 in Manchester, United Kingdom, Dan Baldwin went on to receive his BA from Kent Institute of Art and Design in 1995 before going on to international success.

The new collection coming to Harrogate, in the artist’s own words, focuses on “how painting and colour - along with nature - have been a healing factor over the last four years”, with a return to nature functioning as a form of therapy.

“In the last few years, I’ve found great peace and healing through nature,” said Baldwin

"I’ve been discovering ancient footpaths, hiking the South Downs Way and the North Cornish coastline, building a garden, planting and nurturing it, and painting daily.”