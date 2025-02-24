Harrogate funeral directors help install ‘Letters to Heaven’ post box to support grieving families

A funeral directors has helped to install a ‘Letters to Heaven’ post box in Harrogate to help families cope with losing a loved one.

Lynsey Rogers recently lost her grandma and found telling her children, aged three and five, hard because of how close they were to her.

After researching online how best to approach it, advice suggested that they could draw pictures and write letters to their great grandma.

The girls then asked how the letters would get to heaven.

Lynsey said: “I asked on a local Facebook groups if Harrogate had a ‘Letters to Heaven’ post box as I had seen online other places had them.

"It turned out Harrogate didn’t and so many people replied to say what a good idea they thought it was and how many people it might help.”

Sharon Cavanar, from Harrogate International Festivals, saw Lynsey's post and along with the team at Hubert Swainson’s Funeral Services, they made this a reality and installed a ‘Letters to Heaven’ post box on the wall of Swainson’s.

Lynsey added: “My two little girls have already been and posted their pictures to their Nan and I hope this brings some comfort to others grieving a loss.”

Whether it’s a letter of love, a birthday card, or somewhere to post those letters you have already written, you can now post them at the ‘Letters to Heaven’ post box at Hubert Swainson’s Funeral Services on Franklin Road.