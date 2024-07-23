Harrogate Food and Drink Festival set to return on August Bank Holiday with impressive programme of music and more

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

More details of the line-up for the forthcoming Harrogate Food and Drink Festival at the August Bank Holiday have been announced.

Returning for its fifth consecutive event on August Bank Holiday Weekend, this popular annual fixture at Ripley Castle promises to be the biggest yet – and not just in terms of its array of wonderful food and drink stands, in a weekend of unmissable immersive culinary experiences, diverse marketplaces, and an abundance of delicious offerings. .

In honour of the occasion, hosts have now unveiled the Live Music Line-up, featuring an exciting selection of soloists, duos, bands, and choirs, alongside two esteemed tribute performers

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Festival Director Michael Johnston said: “Each year, we strive to improve all aspects of the event so that attendees have entertainment options spanning the whole afternoon.

Flashback to the happy crowds at Harrogate Food & Drink Festival 2023 at Ripley Castle. (Picture Stephen Midgely, Break Point Media)

"With the line-ups and activities we have in place this year, I’m confident we have achieved that.

"It's shaping up to be an awesome weekend.”

Saturday

Headlining the Live Music Stage on Saturday, August 24 will be We Are Champion’, a top tribute to one of the most acclaimed bands in rock history, Queen.

Harrogate Food and Drink Festival will offer an impressive live music programme on the August Bank Holiday at Ripley Castle. (Picture Stephen Midgely, Break Point Media)

With their unwavering charisma and electrifying energy, attendees are invited to soak in the atmosphere as they capture the essence of Queen’s greatest hits.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Accompanying We Are Champion are: the enchanting harmonies of Rock Choir; Howlin Mat with his solo raw ‘n’ roots blues; acoustic covers of rock and pop classics from CB+, and the captivating melodies of Northern Epidemic.

Sunday

Storming the stage on Sunday, August 25 will be the emphatic Jade Wright with her Taylor Swift Tribute Karma.

Flashback to a popular cookery demonstration at last year's Harrogate Food and Drink Festival. (Picture Stephen Midgely, Break Point Media)

With her outstanding stage presence and gifted vocals, festival-goers can enjoy gripping covers of Taylor’s chart-topping hits.

The afternoon line-up also includes: Elsie Franklin with her pitch-perfect vocals; the rhythmic acoustics of Scoble, Swan & Friends; Flatcap Brass with their unique Brass instrument melodies, and the explosive riffs of Hit The Lights.

Monday

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bank Holiday Monday, August 26, welcomes a series of exceptional performers: Harrogate Town Spa Ukes with their one-of-a-kind acoustic troupe; intricate covers from Hannah Goodall; the red-hot blues of Leeds City Stompers, and the soulful tunes of The Climate Stripes.

All three days of the event will open with the gifted Will Forrester on saxophone, before closing with the entrancing sounds of Ibiza Sax.

Food and drink

For the food lovers, the esteemed Street Food Arena is making its return, host to a range of global foods and cultural specialties.

Complementing the Street Food Arena are the diverse Artisan Markets, host to over 75 small businesses and independent traders offering delicious treats, fresh produce, hand-made crafts, unique products, and art.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last but not least awaits the series of independent bars, each offering a captivating selection of spirits, wines, ciders and cocktails.

Alternatively, thirsty attendees can indulge in the event’s Full Ale House in partnership with North, serving craft-ales, IPAs, and cask favourites on draught.

The Live Cookery Theatre will spotlight a star-studded line-up of 12 different culinary experts.

Entertainment

For the families there is the Live Entertainers Stage plus Kids Activities and Roaming Comedy, a Funfair, Inflatable Land, Circus Skills Workshops and more.

Charity

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Harrogate Food and Drink Festival will partner with Harrogate Mind, having previously raised more than £100,000 for local mental health initiatives.

Tickets