Harrogate flower show praised for supporting new talent as deadline looms to enter creative showcase

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Harrogate Spring Flower Show has been hailed as the "perfect platform" for fresh talent as it issues a call for entries for a key part of next year's event as the application deadline approaches.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The “must-see” show gardens and creative borders showcase draws many of the annual 40,000 visitors who flock to Harrogate Spring Flower Show, which will take place from April 24-27, 2025 at the Great Yorkshire Showground.

It also offers an exceptional platform for designers, horticultural professionals and students, as well as charities, community projects and businesses to collaborate and create standout displays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The important role is plays is recognised by Harrogate-based charity Horticap; a regular show gardens exhibitor.

Harrogate Spring Flower Show award - Gardener Helen Gregory and Head Gardener Tim Lambert at the Commonwealth War Graves Commission show garden. (Picture contributed)

Last year, the charity, which provides adults with learning disabilities training in horticulture, allied crafts and rural skills, created a garden to celebrate its 40th anniversary which won a Premier Gold.

Horticap operations manager Phil Airey said: “The Spring Flower Show is always a great opportunity for us to showcase what we do, especially the work of our students who are very proud to take part.

“The Spring Flower Show is a perfect platform for them to show off what they can achieve while gaining people skills through their interaction with visitors to the show.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Taking part for the first time at the 2024 Harrogate Spring Flower Show was the Commonwealth War Graves Commission (CWGC) with a tribute to the CWGC casualties buried far from their families.

The CWGC team of gardeners won a Gold award for the ‘11,000 miles from home’ garden.

Elizabeth Smith, CWGC public engagement coordinator for the North East, said: “This year’s Spring Flower Show was an amazing event for us.

“We were able to showcase our work through the show garden and, by talking to 1,500 members of the public over the four days, demonstrate our volunteer programme.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Harrogate Spring Flower Show is one of two flower shows hosted by the North of England Horticultural Society (NEHS) with the Autumn Flower Show taking place in Harrogate in September.

For show garden and creative border entries, visit: https://www.flowershow.org.uk/spring-show/take-part/garden-design/show-gardens

The deadline is Monday, December 2.