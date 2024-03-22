Harrogate flies the flag for north in UK arts sponsorship awards as it takes on the Royal Academy of Arts and Sky Media
Harrogate International Festivals has been shortlisted for two awards at the prestigious UK Sponsorship Awards 2024.
The national accolade follows the long-running success of its hugely successful partnership with T&R Theakston Limited, which has sponsored the much-loved Theakston Old Peculier Crime Writing Festival since 2004.
The Harrogate-based arts charity has been shortlisted for the ‘Arts and Cultural Sponsorship’ award and the ‘Sponsorship Continuity’ award.
Harrogate International Festivals is the only organisation from the North of England shortlisted in these two categories.
To win it must beat the likes of Morgan Stanley, Sky Media, Mindshare, the Royal Academy of Arts and English National Opera.
Over the last 20 years, the Theakston Old Peculier Crime Writing Festival has established itself as a world class celebration of crime fiction, attracting such internationally best-selling authors as P D James, Lee Child, John Grisham, Val McDermid and Harlan Coben, along with fans from across the UK, as well as from Europe, the United States and beyond.
Simon Theakston, Chairman of T&R Theakston Ltd, said: “Our collaboration with Harrogate International Festivals has helped put the local area on the global map and enabled us to bring world class culture to a diverse audience, both young and old.
“It has also helped elevate the Theakston brand by providing a truly global platform that means our great beers, especially Old Peculier, are now enjoyed all over the world.”
The winners will be announced next Tuesday, March 26 at the UK Sponsorship Awards’ gala dinner at the London Marriott Grosvenor Square.
Sharon Canavar, Chief Executive of Harrogate International Festivals, said: “We are delighted to have been shortlisted for not just one, but two awards.
"We are a small arts charity but one with big ambitions.
"To be nominated alongside such massive brands and organisations is recognition of all the hard work that goes into producing such a successful event.
“We are hugely indebted to Simon Theakston and T&R Theakston Ltd for their unwavering support.”