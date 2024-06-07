Harrogate firm's huge £100k donation to Children’s Air Ambulance in major boost to keeping vital service flying

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Harrogate events company has donated more than £100,000 to the Children’s Air Ambulance.

In total, Impulse Decisions has raised £106,000 for the charity since 2021 through its free silent auction services.

The Children’s Air Ambulance provides a lifesaving transfer service for critically ill babies and children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When a child is too sick to travel they fly medical teams and bespoke equipment to them from across the UK, turning their local hospital into a specialist centre.

In total, Harrogate firm Impulse Decisions has raised £106,000 for The Children’s Air Ambulance provides a lifesaving transfer service for critically ill babies and children. (Picture contributed)

Earlier this month, Impulse Decisions visited the Children's Air Ambulance base at Retford Gamston Aiport to hand over the cheque.

The team from Impulse Decisions met the air ambulance crew and learned about how they work, respond to calls, and airlift very ill children from one hospital to another.

They also got to see a new helicopter designed with enough space for both a medical team and a parent to travel with their child.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Heidi Merrin, Marketing Director of Impulse Decisions, said: “We are delighted to be able to donate this money to the Children’s Air Ambulance to help support poorly children and their parents.

“What the charity does is incredible at a time when families need them most.

"We are excited to be continuing our partnership with Children’s Air Ambulance, and are driven to continue to raise vital funds for such an important cause.”

Each the Children’s Air Ambulance charity needs to find £7.8 million to cover operational costs alone and receives no government funding or lottery money.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An average mission costs around £3,600 so the money raised by Impulse Decisions will provide 32 airlifts ensuring children have access to the best possible medical care.

The Children’s Air Ambulance Community Fundraising Executive, Sharon Evans, said: “I’d like to thank the team at Impulse Decisions for their support.

"Our charity receives no government funding, so we are incredibly grateful to individuals and businesses alike, as we depend wholly on these wonderful partnerships and donations to keep our vital service flying.”