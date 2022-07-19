Harrogate firms back trustee’s marathon walk for children’s charity

Simon Thomas, director of Greenholme Carpets and Flooring in Otley, set off from the Cenotaph in the early hours of Sunday, and walked 13 miles around the town centre - a total of 26 miles.

He was raising funds for the Skipton-based Principle Trust Children’s Charity, which provides free week-long respite holidays to children from Wharfedale, Nidderdale and further afield who are underprivileged, disadvantaged, disabled, have life-limiting conditions, or who have experienced poverty, trauma or abuse.

More than thirty independent businesses lining the two-mile-long route pledged their support by displaying posters and leaflets, encouraging customers to make donations at their premises.

Mr Thomas, 62, was also cheered on by firms and customers as he completed his marathon.

He said: “Over the last decade the trust has helped thousands of disadvantaged, disabled and poorly children to escape their everyday troubles and create valuable, happy memories. The Trust’s 100% donations policy ensures every penny raised directly benefits children and their families and we are indebted to all the Harrogate businesses who are supporting this fundraising challenge.”

The Principle Trust is a lifeline to many families throughout the region of Yorkshire. It aims to improve the quality of life of children who are experiencing long-term, life-threatening or limiting illnesses, disabilities and special needs, mental health issue or living in poverty.