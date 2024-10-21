Harrogate firm to play key role in rollout of new ‘virtual’ hospital wards in NHS

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Harrogate firm is at the centre of a major initiative to roll out new ‘virtual’ hospital wards across the region to reduce pressure on hospital beds and boost patient care.

Humber and North Yorkshire Health and Care Partnership is expanding tech-enabled virtual wards across the region in partnership with Inhealthcare, a leading provider of digital health and remote patient monitoring services, based in Harrogate.

Virtual wards allow patients to leave hospital sooner, receive care at home, avoid unnecessary admissions, have more choice in their care and improve patient flow through the wider health and care system.

By March 2025 it is hoped there will be almost 250 virtual beds across Humber and North Yorkshire – including some paediatric beds – across a number of NHS providers, including Care Plus Group, City Health Care Partnership, Harrogate and District NHS Foundation Trust, Humber Teaching NHS Foundation Trust, Northern Lincolnshire and Goole Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, and York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.

Key role in new virtual hospital wards - Natalie Duffield, sales and marketing director at Harrogate company Inhealhcare. (Picture contributed)

Dr Nigel Wells, NHS Humber and North Yorkshire Integrated Care Board's (ICB) Executive Director for Clinical and Professional Care, said: "There are not many patients who want to be admitted to hospital.

"Given a choice, they would much rather remain at home.

"The rollout of technology in our virtual wards will help more patients remain in their own homes but connected through technology to the same level of medical monitoring and clinical expertise they would get if they were on a physical hospital ward."

Patients who opt for the new digital service will be given medical devices such as blood pressure cuffs, pulse oximeters and thermometers and shown how to take readings.

They can share their readings with care teams via a choice of communication channels including mobile app, text message or landline.

Natalie Duffield, Sales and Marketing Director at Inhealthcare, said: “We are excited to partner with the Humber and North Yorkshire Health and Care Partnership to help realise its vision of transforming healthcare delivery through digital technology and innovation.”

Anticipated benefits for the NHS include improved efficiency and productivity, financial savings and improved patient experience.