Harrogate firm secures exclusive nine-figure deal in Britain's battle to reduce plastic waste

A Harrogate firm has won a major nine-figure deal which is expected to significantly boost the UK’s push on recycling plastic bottles

Founded in 2012, Clearpoint Recycling has secured an exclusive five-year contact with a new waste plastics recycling plant at Ellesmere Port.

The exclusive agreement will see the company, which is based at Haywra Street in Harrogate, support the supply of material to Enviroo’s, waste plastics recycling plant at Ellesmere Port.

The Harrogate company will deliver 35,000 tonnes of PET (Polyethylene Terephthalate) material each year to Enviroo’s waste plastics recycling plant at Ellesmere Port when the facility opens in 2027.

Harrogate's Clearpoint Recycling team - From left, Hariette Shave, head of commercial, Mark Garrett, managing director, Sarah Sanpher-McDowell, operations director at Clearpoint Recycling. (Picture contributed)

The new plant is being designed convert PET waste into certified food-grade recycled PET (rPET), meeting the growing demand in the global market and strengthening the UK’s recycling infrastructure.

Mark Garrett, managing director at Clearpoint Recycling, said: “We are delighted to be supplying one of the UK’s largest and most innovative plastic recycling plants.

“It’s a very exciting time for us as an independent company.

"This new deal will allow us to create new jobs within commercial and operational functions in a fast-moving sector.”

With a turnover of more than £15 million and a dedicated team of 25 employees, Clearpoint has established itself as a leader in the recycling industry.

The landmark deal marks a significant milestone for Clearpoint Recycling, reinforcing its vital role of supply chain specialists and brokers in the recycling market, cementing its position as an integral part of the UK’s circular economy.

The ambitious firm works directly with a number of Yorkshire-based companies, including Yorwaste and H W Martin Waste Ltd to find effective routes to market for recovered recyclable materials.

Recent months have seen it pursue further expansion as the market place continues to embrace environmental trade.

Managing director Mark Garrett said: “With our launch into Lithuania earlier this year, we have big ambitions and we look forward to continuing our journey of growth, with our core strategy to source locally and sell globally in delivery of this vital global mission.”

Enviroo is a Cheshire-based, specialist polyethylene terephthalate (PET) recycler.

More information at: https://clearpointrecycling.co.uk/about/