Harrogate firm plays key role in giving families a chance to escape day-to-day stresses of childhood cancer

A Harrogate firm has played a key role in delivering a pioneering childhood cancer retreat.

When Raines Retreat opens in North Yorkshire later this year it will be the UK's first holiday let designed solely for children affected by cancer and their families.

The work of Children with Cancer UK, the leading childhood cancer charity, the new rural retreat was built by Harrogate firm, the James Carson Construction Group.

Amar Naher, CEO of Children with Cancer UK, said: “When a child is diagnosed with cancer, life changes overnight, and the experience can be very isolating.

Collaborating to create a new childhood cancer retreat - Connor Carson of Harrogate's James Carson Construction Group and Amar Naher, CEO of Children with Cancer UK. (Picture contributed)

"Families desperately need spaces that allow them to recharge both physically and emotionally, and that gives them an opportunity to connect with others with similar experiences.

"Until now there hasn’t been a facility in the UK that is dedicated to families affected by childhood cancer, and the unique challenges that come with this diagnosis.”

Located on the site of the former Rains Farm in Allerston, near Pickering, the facility has been designed to be sensitive to the character of the local area and will preserve the current farm’s architecture and original features.

Set for completion in spring 2025, it will include four standalone holiday cottages, one fully wheelchair friendly, and the redevelopment of an existing farmhouse building into two holiday lets, allowing capacity for up to 27 people at a time.

The retreat will also include a new reflection garden, offering families a safe space to relax and connect with nature.

Created by North Yorkshire garden designer Thomas Clarke in collaboration with Ros Coutts-Harwood, the garden is set to be unveiled at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show in May before returning to the retreat in time for its opening this summer.

The facility will be open to all families affected by childhood cancer and families can enjoy the holiday retreat for just a few days or a few weeks.

James Carson Construction Group is a construction company based in Harrogate and York, dedicated to delivering exceptional construction services nationwide.

