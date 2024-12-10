Harrogate firm links up with national charity to bring joy to seriously ill children
Harrogate-based company Lights4fun, which grew from being a family business around the kitchen table in 2003, has teamed up with Starlight, a national charity for children’s play to boost their wellbeing and resilience during illness.
The new campaign features a call-to-action to pledge an act of kindness on social media and, also a range of Christmas charity products by Lights4fun.
Sarah Woods, Director of Fundraising and Marketing at Starlight, said, "Thousands of children will wake up on Christmas Day in a hospital ward.
"Starlight works to help make this experience a better one for children.
"The #ShareYourSparkle campaign is a heartfelt initiative to inspire acts of kindness and support the charity.
"We hope that people get behind it and pledge kindness around the festive season.
"What better way to celebrate Christmas this year than to take part in this wonderful campaign?”
Starlight estimates there will be 150,000 seriously ill children who will wake up in hospital alone this Christmas.
How to get involved:
Post your kindness pledge on social media.
Tag @lights4fun and use the hashtag #ShareYourSparkle - to add @starlight_uk
Decorate your home and support a great cause by buying the exclusive Planet Fairy Lights and the Blue Osby Star Light from Lights4fun.
The lights boast an intergalactic theme to bring cosmic charm to holiday décor at Christmas.
One hundred per cent of the profits of sparkling lights created for Lights4fun by seven-year-old Zarak, one of Starlight’s talented children, will go directly to Starlight.
Starlight is a national charity for children’s play in healthcare, supporting children to experience the power of play to boost their wellbeing and resilience during illness.
It advocates for play professionals, support families, and empower children to experience the power of play.
For more information, visit: https://www.starlight.org.uk/
Lights4fun aims to transforming spaces, making a house a home and turning any day into a special day via its high quality products.
More information at: https://www.lights4fun.co.uk/
