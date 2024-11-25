Harrogate firm chosen for multi-million development in town centre

HACS Construction has announced it has secured a major redevelopment contract at a multi-million pound site in Harrogate town centre.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new deal will see Harrogate-based HACS Construction is undertake the work at The Copthall Bridge offices on Station Road on behalf of premium office space provider WorkWell.

The major project will see 38,000 sq ft reimagined and redeveloped into a premium office environment for established SMEs and owner-operated businesses looking for one to 40 desks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It will also feature meeting rooms available for hourly rental and co-working spaces.

The contract will see Harrogate-based HACS Construction undertake the work at The Copthall Bridge offices on Station Road on behalf of premium office space provider WorkWell. (Picture contributed)

HACS Construction, part of the HACS Group, is an independent building and construction services contractor based at Ripley, specialising in projects ranging from roads and utility infrastructure to industrial, commercial, and residential development.

Mark Smith, managing director of HACS Group, said: “WorkWell has a fantastic reputation for creating workspaces with a difference.

“Every part of this build has sought to create a premium environment for the businesses that will call Copthall Bridge home.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

WorkWell, which has a long track record of designing technology-enabled workspaces supporting hybrid working, has invested £10.5 million to redevelop the site.

Oliver Corrigan, managing director of WorkWell, said: “We try to use local firms whenever possible, and the HACS Group were the obvious choice, having delivered notable projects across the region.

"We are both setting out to raise the bar in terms of what Harrogate businesses can expect from their offices.”

HACS Construction undertook design and build services, and Manchester-based Ekho Studio will manage the office fit-out.