Harrogate Fire Station to hold careers fair with a welter of experts on hand to help school leavers

Harrogate Fire Station is to hold a careers fair next week for anyone interested in a career in the fire service.

By Graham Chalmers
Published 13th May 2023, 08:15 BST- 1 min read

This major event will take place from 2.30pm to 5.30pm next Friday, May 19 at Harrogate Fire Station on Skipton Road.

Representatives from the Public Safety Officers, HR, The Office of the Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner, North Yorkshire Police, Inspire Youth and the Well Being in Mind team will all be in attendance.

Ben Rymer, Crew Manager of Harrogate White Watch in North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service, said: "The event is aimed at school leavers who are looking towards which career pathways there are available and give them a taste of what work is carried out in different business and emergency services, and also anyone who is looking for a career change.

Harrogate Fire Station is to hold a careers fair next week.Harrogate Fire Station is to hold a careers fair next week.
"There will be an array of different agencies and emergency services to give varied advice and information for the attendants."

