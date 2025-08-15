Harrogate Fire Station cancels open day after Langdale Moor blaze
A post on its Facebook page read: "We are really disappointed to inform you all that we’ve had to cancel Harrogate Fire Station Open Day.
"The ongoing major incident at Langdale Moor is putting a lot of strain on the fire service resources including Harrogate, who are currently there helping fight the fire and will be over the weekend.
"We have tried to leave this decision as late as possible to see if we could still hold the event but it is not possible.
"We are sorry for any disappointment and will try to get a new date arranged later in the year.”
