Harrogate fans to see how Horace Panter has moved from two tone to full colour in his Journeys Across America art

Harrogate’s RedHouse gallery says it’s thrilled to announce a brand new solo exhibition from the studio of Horace Panter legendary bassist of The Specials and contemporary Pop painter.

Blue Sky Paintings: Journeys Across America will open at the gallery from August 14 to September 18.

The exhibition will include recent paintings from the artist’s ongoing Americana series, and introduces a collection of new oversized print editions.

It’s not the first time this famous musician turned renowned artist has featured at the independent gallery at 15 Cheltenham Mount.

Coming to Harrogate - Rapid City Warehouse, acrylic on Board, 42cm x 56cm, by The Specials' bassist and renowned artist Horace Panter. (Picture contributed)

In fact, he has visited in person in the past.

Stephen Graham "Horace" Panter, also known professionally as Sir Horace Gentleman, is a founding member and bassist in the 2 Tone ska band The Specials.

He got a BA in Fine Art in 1975 at Lanchester Polytechnic where he met Jerry Dammers.

Talking about the forthcoming exhibition in Harrogate, Horace Panter said: “As a musician, touring America means basically playing where the water is.

"The East Coast: Boston, NYC, DC, Philly and the West Coast: Seattle, Portland, SF, LA, and San Diego. Chicago and Denver is just a way to get from one coast to the other and, if you’re lucky, you get to do Phoenix, Dallas and Houston on the way back.

"It’s the ‘Flyover States’, that enormous bit in the middle, that fascinate me these days.

"In recent years, I’ve been fortunate enough to spend time in Texas and South Dakota.

“Photos from these visits constitute the subject of many of the pieces in this exhibition.

"The commonality across the collection is the blue sky.

"I’m drawn to the intensity of the colour, the light and shade, and always aim to represent its fullness."

Last year saw the last-filmed concert by The Specials before the sudden and tragic passing of lead singer Terry Hall in 2022 aired on Sky Arts.

The band enjoyed seven consecutive UK top 10 singles between 1979 and 1981.

All exhibition pieces at RedHouse gallery in Harrogate will also be available to purchase through Own Art, where payments can be spread across 10 monthly instalments, interest free.