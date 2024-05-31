Harrogate family praises 'wonderful care' by Saint Michael’s Hospice as it brings back its popular Midnight Glow Walk

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A grieving Harrogate family have hailed the return of one of the town’s “community events of the year” after a nine-year gap with a £140,000 fundraising target for a local charity which does so much.

Saint Michael’s Hospice is aiming to attract 1,000 walkers to light up the streets of Harrogate when the Midnight Glow Walk returns in tribute to the thousands of families the charity supports each year.

The 10km route around Harrogate will start on Saturday, September 21 after dark and will have the town glowing until midnight.

Hospice supporter Philippa will be taking on the Midnight Glow Walk in tribute to her husband, Ivan, with the couple’s two daughters Sofia and Liliana aged ten and six.

Ivan was diagnosed with terminal bone cancer in 2016 aged just 45.

Sadly, by the time the diagnosis was confirmed, the cancer was too advanced for treatment.

Talking about the care Ivan received at Saint Michael’s Hospice, Philippa said: “It was the hardest part of our lives but that five weeks at Saint Michael’s Hospice enabled us to have special time as a family.

“Ivan used to say: “Don’t count the days – make the days count’’ and Saint Michael’s helped us to do that.

"We felt very fortunate.

"The care they gave Ivan in his last five weeks was fantastic and really took the pressure off.

"It let us be a family and make some very happy memories.

"The hospice doesn’t just take wonderful care of the patients they really are there for the whole family immediately and for however long you need their support.

"We can’t wait to take on the Midnight Glow Walk.

"We would say to anyone, taking part in events for Saint Michael’s Hospice and raising any amount of money is really important."

Starting and ending at Ashville Sports Centre, the Midnight Glow Walk in September will kick off at 10pm.

The route will take supporters across The Stray, around Harrogate Town Centre, and through Valley Gardens, with walkers finishing around midnight.

The event – ideal for families, couples, groups of friends, work colleagues, or even pets – can be walked in tribute to someone special, or just for the fun – and those taking part will be making a big difference to local families living with terminal illness and bereavement.

Earlier this year, Saint Mchael’s Hospice launched its first-ever mass public appeal for funding in response to funding challenges caused by its government funding struggling to keep up with inflation.

So far support has been flooding in but the message is to keep it coming.

The charity receives just 17% funding from government income streams, which has failed to keep up with inflation, leaving it facing a half a million pound shortfall this year.

Founded in 1987, Saint Michael’s offers vital hospice care, emotional wellbeing and bereavement support to local communities across the Harrogate district both from its Hornbeam Park-based hospice and in people’s own homes.

Specialist bereavement and emotional support service Just ‘B’ is part of their family of services, supporting children, young people and adults across North Yorkshire.

For a limited time only, take advantage of a 30% discount as part of an early bird offer for entering the Midnight Glow Walk.

Simply type the code ‘MIDNIGHT30’ at checkout