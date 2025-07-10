The Harrogate family behind successful food company HECK! has opened up on the challenges facing family-run food and farming businesses.

The Keeble family has deep farming roots in Kirklington where grandfather David Robinson, who is 89, has been working the same land for over 60 years

He still farms the 800 acres around HECK!’s sausage HQ near Bedale today.

“I’m proud the farm’s still in the family and we’re still producing food here,” said David.

“But it’s getting harder. Costs are up, the climate is changing and small farms need to diversify to survive.”

David’s daughter, Debbie Keeble, used to be a pig farmer before starting, firstly, The Harrogate Sausage Company, with her husband Andrew, then HECK!

What began at the kitchen table in Harrogate is now a major local employer producing sausages, burgers and meat-free products sold across the UK.

“We’ve always been a purpose-led business,” said Debbie.

A new report launched by the Harrogate-born Mayor of York and North Yorkshire David Skaith highlights key challenges facing Yorkshire farmers and rural businesses and how the mayor is supporting them. (Picture contributed)

“Our local community has supported us from the start and we try to give back where we can.

"We’ve learnt a lot from other family businesses nearby, too.

"It’s that network that helps you survive tough times like now.”

The Keebles are sharing their story as part of a wider campaign, backed by the Family Business Foundation, to raise awareness of the important role family businesses play in food and farming.

Official figures reveal that farming contributes more than £3.4 billion to the Yorkshire economy and rural tourism, providing more than 30,000 jobs in the county.

Their comments came in the same week NFU President Tom Bradshaw held talks with Farming Minister Daniel Zeichner at the Great Yorkshire Show in Harrogate about threats to the UK’s farming sector.

They were joined by Yorkshire farmers in a roundtable discussion where senior officeholders put questions to the minster to discuss the state of the industry and plans for growth.

The NFU and other industry bodies have put forward an alternative to the Government’s controversial inheritance tax on farms, suggesting a ‘clawback’ proposal which meets the Government’s aim of raising revenue, avoids penalising elderly farm owners, breaking up family farms and stifling investment in farm business.

The NFU also welcomed a new report launched by the Harrogate-born Mayor of York and North Yorkshire David Skaith which highlighted key challenges facing Yorkshire farmers and rural businesses and how the mayor is supporting them.

The study revealed that less than half of the 7,000 commercial farms in the region make sustainable profits, with many relying on income generated off-farm.

The Mayor’s report highlights recommendations on how the financial outlook of farms can be improved and what support could be provided for farmers.

Mr Skaith said: “When our farmers stop making money, they aren’t the only ones who suffer.

"Our rural economy, from feed merchants and vets to local shops, schools and pubs, all struggle.

“Despite the challenges, there are also opportunities.

“My message is simple: farming matters.

"We’re backing our farmers because, when they thrive, so does the nation.”

Strutt and Parker carried out the report by analysing government figures and surveying farmers.

It was steered by members of the Grow Yorkshire partnership, including the NFU, CLA, Yorkshire Agricultural Society, a representative from the Protected Landscapes (National Parks and National Landscapes) and the Landscape Enterprise Network, North Yorkshire Council and York and North Yorkshire Combined Authority.