Harrogate family highlight ultra-rare form of cancer on BBC TV in memory of inspirational Liz

The family of Harrogate teenage photographer Liz Hatton have appeared on BBC Breakfast TV after an auction of her work in her memory.

Mum Vicky Robayna told the BBC that more research was "desperately needed" into the ultra-rare form of cancer which claimed her inspirational daughter's life last November aged 17.

"More research into Desmoplastic Small Round Cell Tumour is desperately needed,” said Ms Robayna, who recently returned to the ward at Leeds Children's Hospital where Liz was treated before her death to thank the team who cared for her.

"It's a really rare cancer, and because it's so rare there's very little research for it or funding given over to it.

The talented Liz Hatton, who was a student at Harrogate Grammar School, dedicated the last months of her life to pursuing a photography bucket list. (Picture contributed)

"We will be the only charity in the world that we're aware of that not only funds research but also supports parents.”

The sale at Morphets Auctioneers in Harrogate featured photographs taken by Liz Hatton in the last 10 weeks of her life before she died of the disease on November 27.

Desmoplastic Small Round Cell Tumour is a rare and aggressive sarcoma that affects just 12 people in the UK annually.

Liz, who was a student at Harrogate Grammar School, dedicated the last months of her life to pursuing a photography bucket list.

Her talent – and bravery – made national headlines last year after she was invited to photograph an investiture by the Prince and Princess of Wales.

The images were published on the royal couple's Instagram page and Liz was also pictured being hugged by Kate at Windsor Castle

Ms Robayna said the couple had been kind to Liz during her last weeks and the opportunity led to many more assignments – including with celebrity photographer Rankin.

The money raised from the Harrogate auction will go to the family's charity to raise awareness and fund research into desmoplastic small round cell tumour, she added.

"We're trying to reach our goal of £100,000, which will fund our first piece of research which will help pull what information there is around the world into one useable document for patients and oncologists."

To make a donation, visit: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/vicky-robayna?fbclid=IwY2xjawIf8FxleHRuA2FlbQIxMAABHZNZhNuIzURU0YCWahy5dZqlxG-nSEdfgU5VEAlCjCnNnPutw473QMk4NA_aem_VFI9lpLogp4W57nP-yp9dw