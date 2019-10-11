Harrogate ex-Marine closes in on £30,000 target for Help for Heroes

A Harrogate businessman, who devised a year of tough fitness challenges to commemorate his 30th birthday, is close to reaching his fundraising target of £30,000 in aid of Help for Heroes.

Steve Bannister was in the Royal Marines for just over five years, but left after his wife Sarah gave birth to their first child, Alfie. He is now the Director of the Fitness Rooms in Harrogate.

After seeing soldiers coping with mental health problems whilst serving, Steve was inspired to do something to help.

He said: “A good family friend worked for Combat Stress and what he did really interested me. I could never understand nor believe that ex-service men and women who had spent either the majority or part of their lives serving crown and country ended up in some of the states he described.

“Veterans and current service personnel deserve more and that’s why I decided to raise money for Help for Heroes.”

He strategically selected events - from 10k’s, various mud runs to several half marathons, a few marathons and three triathlons - during his 30th year to build up his fitness and enable friends, family and other sponsors to follow his journey for Help for Heroes.

Steve plans to make the Manchester half marathon on October 13 his final run of his challenge but it’s not the end of his fundraising for the military charity.

The finale is something completely different - a black tie ball at Rudding Park Hotel on October 18.

Not only will there be live and silent auctions, live entertainment, and an opportunity to meet staff and beneficiaries from Help for Heroes northern Recovery Centre in Catterick Garrison, there will be a chance for one guest to win a 0.5ct brilliant cut diamond worth around £2,500.

Tickets are available by calling 07966788491.

You can donate at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/steve-bannister3