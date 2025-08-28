Harrogate event will pay tribute to a musician hailed a 'genius' by Beatle Paul McCartney

A man described as a “musical genius” by none other than Beatle Paul McCartney is to be the focus of a very special event in Harrogate.

Popular charity music night Vinyl Sessions is to showcase Pet Sounds at its next fundraiser for Harrogate Hospital Community Charity’s Special Care Baby Unit project.

The Beach Boys’ classic 1966 collection of superb songs is regarded by many rock historians as the greatest album of all time – and a masterwork by its main creator Brain Wilson.

Having passed in June, the late Beach Boys leader was hailed by the likes of Sir Elton John, Bob Dylan and Sir Paul McCartney.

Now Vinyl Sessions will host its own tribute at Starling Independent Bar Cafe Kitchen on Wednesday, September 10 at 7.30pm.

The host, as always, will be Colin Paine, the historical background will be provided by the Harrogate Advertiser’s Graham Chalmers, while the video will be supplied by Jim Dobbs.

Expect classic numbers including God Only Knows, Wouldn't It Be Nice and Sloop John B.

For the Pet Sounds event, organisers will be bringing a 1966 Garrard LAB 80 Turntable and a 1965 Sony 1120 amplifier; the first 100w all silicon amplifier from Japan.

Seats are strictly limited and it is advisable to book tickets in advance via www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/vinylsessions-present-the-beach-boys-pet-sounds-tickets-1563967451749.

As always, every penny raised from the event will go to Harrogate Hospital Community Charity.

It is possible to pay on the door but drop the organisers an email at [email protected] to reserve a place.