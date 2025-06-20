Harrogate event to host first public appearance by Magna Carta man for years

A special Harrogate music event is to spotlight an album whose title track was given the seal of approval by David Bowie more than 50 years ago.

This and other memorable anecdotes from the life of Chris Simpson, Harrogate-born founder of prog folk rock band Magna Carta, will feature in A Tribute to Chris Simpson and Magna Carta.

Presented by Vinyl Sessions and Charm, the event will take place on Wednesday, July 16 when the great man is expected to take part in person.

The album in the vintage hi fi spotlight will be Magna Carta’s 1970 album Seasons which went Gold.

Famously, Chris Simpson, who will be 83 shortly, first played the 22-minute, nine-part suite Seasons on acoustic guitar in 1970 to David Bowie when he lived at Haddon Hall shortly after the success of Space Oddity.

Bowie’s verdict at the time was straightforward: "That’s one of the most beautiful things I’ve ever heard”.

Held at Starling Independent Bar Cafe Kitchen, the Vinyl Sessions event will be the first public appearance in the UK by Simpson since 2020.

Born in Harrogate in 1942, Chris Simpsons’s Magna Carta sold nine million albums, mostly on the legendary Vertigo label.

Hosted by Vinyl Sessions founder Colin Paine and the Harrogate Advertiser’s Graham Chalmers, the event will start at 7.30pm.

There will also be a video/slide show by Jim Dobbs, a prize raffle and Q&A with Chris Simpson.

All monies go directly to Harrogate Hospital Community Charity.

Advance booking is recommended at: www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/vinyl-sessions-and-charm-presents-a-tribute-to-chris-simpson-and-magna-cart-tickets-1410405814759?aff=ebdssbdestsearch.