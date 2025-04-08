Harrogate event this week will star expert from BBC TV's Bargain Hunt and Antiques Roadshow
An Evening with Eric Knowles will see the popular ceramics and antiques expert bring his road show to Ashville College in a charity fundraiser.
A Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts and a worldwide Ambassador for the Prince’s Trust, Eric is an eloquent and entertaining speaker.
The event this Friday, April 11 at 7pm will see him talk about his life and his work from working in Bonhams in their Ceramics department to being a guest lecturer at the Victoria & Albert Museum, the British Museum and many others.
Funds will go to Friends of Harrogate Hospital, a charity founded in 1966 to raise money to provide equipment and facilities for Harrogate Hospital.
Tickets are available from Harrogate Theatre Box Office, by phoning 01423 50211 or online at: https://www.harrogatetheatre.co.uk/events/an-evening-with-eric-knowles/
