Harrogate event puts spotlight on 'immense' challenges of diverse communities

An award-winning Harrogate-based social enterprise company has shone a light on the challenges of diverse communities at an event for Black History Month.

Called Potted Conversations, the event, which was hosted by SVH Inc community interest company, brought together community leaders from across Yorkshire.

Taking place at Time Together space in Starbeck courtesy of its CEO Louise Terzza, the gathering welcomed representatives from the West and North Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce, Harrogate & District Community Action, Enterprise Works at the University of York, and Yorkshire Housing Association.

Speaking afterwards, one of the attendees, Mibel Odukoya, said: "The challenges are immense when you’re from a different culture; from housing to employment.

Black History Month event in Harrogate - SVH Inc. CIC's team including CEO Valentina Hynes and director Stephen Hynes. (Picture contributed)

"Many of us leave for places where it’s easier to integrate.

"My dream is to open an African fashion design shop in Harrogate but the barriers are immense.”

Hosts SVH Inc are committed to enhancing mental health, wellbeing, and diversity in workplaces and communities.

Its inspirational chief executive Valentina Hynes, whose journey began after her husband suffered a heart attack in 2017, was recently listed on WISE100 Top 100 UK Women Social Entrepreneurs.

Valentina Hynes said: “The event provided a unique opportunity to discuss inclusion and challenge perceptions, fostering a more empathetic society.”

SVH Inc, whose team also includes director Stephen Hynes, has been recognised with the West & North Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce Raising The Bar Community Impact Award and listed among the NatWest SE100 Top 100 UK Social Enterprises,

The Potted Conversations event used the symbolic activity of planting onion seeds, a versatile, resilient and beneficial crop, to represent migration, acceptance, nurture and inclusion and how it fosters resilience.

A number of Harrogate businesses showed their support with the likes of Mama Doreen’s, Body Shop, Everyman Harrogate and All Nations Supermarket community all sponsoring the raffle.

Black History Month is an annually observed commemorative month which originated in the United States.

In the UK, Black History Month was first celebrated in 1987.

It aims to gives everyone the opportunity to share, celebrate and understand the impact of black heritage and culture.