Harrogate event on enigmas of Syd Barrett and Nick Drake is now a sell out

A Harrogate music event dedicated to two of rock history’s biggest enigmas has sold out.

Every penny of next week’s Vinyl Sessions event focusing on Syd Barrett and Nick Drake will go to Harrogate Hospital Community Charity.

Taking place on Wednesday, January 22 at 7.30pm, An evening with Rob Chapman Plus Pink Floyd & Nick Drake on Vinyl will see one of Britain’s greatest music writers in person at Starling Independent Bar Cafe Kitchen in Harrogate.

Co-presented by Vinyl Sessions and Charm, this event will be helmed by Colin Paine and feature a video slide show by Jim Dobbs.

The Q&A with celebrated author Rob Chapman will be conducted by Graham Chalmers of the Harrogate Advertiser and his Charm colleague James Littlewood.

The musical section will feature two classic albums: Pink Floyd’s debut The Piper at the Gates of Dawn and Pink Moon, Nick Drake’s third and final studio album.

All tickets for the evening are now sold, though it may be worth checking online for late cancellations at: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/an-evening-with-rob-chapman-plus-pink-floyd-nick-drake-on-vinyl-tickets-1127910934969

A former regular writer for Mojo magazine and Uncut, The Guardian and The Times, Rob Chapman is the author of “Unsung: Unsaid - Syd and Nick in Absentia”, “Syd Barrett: A Very Irregular Head” and “Psychedelia and Other Colours”, both published by Faber & Faber, and The Lyrics of Syd Barrett, published by Omnibus Press.

Syd Barrett was a co-founder and lead singer of Pink Floyd, writing their early hits Arnold Layne and See Emily Play and most of their debut album The Piper at the Gates of Dawn.

After leaving the band in early 1968, Barrett released two brilliant, if at times disturbing, solo albums The Madcap Laughs (1970) and Barrett (1970).

Cambridge-born singer-songwriter Nick Drake only made three albums – Five Leaves Left (1969), Bryter Later (1971) and Pink Moon (1972) but continues to influence musicians to this day - including José González and the Brit Award-winning Laura Marling.

Although different in musical style, both Syd and Nick were supremely talented, if sensitive souls, plagued by mental health.

Both died away from the limelight leaving only an enigma.