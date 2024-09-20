Harrogate event is to show how to reduce unwanted clothes in the wardrobe

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Harrogate charity is holding a style workshop tonight with expert tips on how to reduce unwanted clothes in the wardrobe.

The event at Horticap on Friday, September 20 will see top style consultant Loulou Storey give easy tips and share her skills.

The aim is to empower people to develop their style and increase their confidence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Located at Horticap, Bluecoat Wood Nurseries, Otley Road in Harrogate, tickets cost £20 each including refreshments.

The Style Workshop tonight at Horticap in Harrogate will see top style consultant Loulou Storey give easy tips and share her skills. (Picture contributed)

Loulou has generously waived her fee for the event which is a fundraiser for the charity and will run from 7pm to 9pm.

For tickets, call Horticap on 01423 522876, email [email protected] or pop into the shop.

Horticap provides adults with learning and other disabilities training in horticulture, allied crafts and rural skills.

For information on Loulou Storey, visit: https://www.louloustorey.com

For information on Horticap, visit: https://www.horticap.org/