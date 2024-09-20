Harrogate event is to show how to reduce unwanted clothes in the wardrobe
The event at Horticap on Friday, September 20 will see top style consultant Loulou Storey give easy tips and share her skills.
The aim is to empower people to develop their style and increase their confidence.
Located at Horticap, Bluecoat Wood Nurseries, Otley Road in Harrogate, tickets cost £20 each including refreshments.
Loulou has generously waived her fee for the event which is a fundraiser for the charity and will run from 7pm to 9pm.
For tickets, call Horticap on 01423 522876, email [email protected] or pop into the shop.
Horticap provides adults with learning and other disabilities training in horticulture, allied crafts and rural skills.
For information on Loulou Storey, visit: https://www.louloustorey.com
For information on Horticap, visit: https://www.horticap.org/