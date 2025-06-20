Harrogate event is set to offer 'inspiring stories from the edge of the world'

The popular Harrogate evening that gets everybody talking is back soon when three special guests will explore what it means to live on, and love, planet Earth.

Next month’s event, hosted by the former Calendar presenter Gaynor Barnes, sees science journalist Joshua Howgego, joined by author, public speaker and environmentalist Isabel Losada, and writer and journalist Tom Phillips, known for his witty popular history books.

Taking place at the Crown Hotel in Harrogate on Thursday, July 10, they will discuss everything from positive solutions to the climate crisis, to our strange obsession with the apocalypse, as they explore what happens when we zoom out and look at our world from the outside in.

The format of this hugely popular and unique cabaret-style nights out, sponsored by Berwins Solicitors, is to bring together three experts to explore the most stimulating ideas in art, science and psychology.

Public speaker and environmentalist Isabel Losada, one of three special guest speakers at the next Salon North event in Harrogate. (Picture contributed)

Sharon Canavar, chief executive of Harrogate International Festivals, said: “Salon genuinely gets people talking.

"It enlightens, entertains and broadens our horizons.

“This isn’t your typical night out and that’s why it has such a loyal following, because there really is nothing quite like it.”

The next Salon North will include the following:

Following in the footsteps of passionate hobbyists, ground-breaking scientists and intrepid adventurers, Joshua Howgego will take the audience on a rollicking ride through the world of meteorite hunting, and how stones from space help shed light on how life on Earth began.

When it comes to protecting our planet, Isabel Losada will adopt a positive and joyful approach to finding solutions to what many people find an overwhelming topic, showing how we can all make a difference.

Tom Phillips will take an irreverent view of humankind’s doomsday obsession, explaining how it stretches far back in time and is essentially about change, both our collective fear of it, and our desire and need for it.

Associate Director of Berwins Solicitors, Martin Whincup, said: “We are thrilled to be associated with the brilliant Salon North.”

For tickets, visit the Harrogate International Festival website at: www.harrogateinternationalfestivals.com

Or call the HIF Box Office on 01423 562 303.