Harrogate event hailed the 'Hay-on-Wye of the crime writing world' after brilliant year
Held in later July each year since 2003, this remarkable meeting of bestselling authors and their audience makes Harrogate, briefly, the UK’s cultural epicentre.
Hailed by The Times as “the Hay-on-Wye of the crime world”, organisers Harrogate International Festival were thrilled at how well the edition went.
With more than 19,000 tickets sold for what is regarded as the world’s best crime writing festival, the Old Swan Hotel was awash in bestselling authors and visiting celebrities, including Saskia Reeves and Jeremy Vine.
Harrogate International Festivals Chief Executive Sharon Canavar said: “A massive thanks you to our fantastic authors, wonderful audience, The Old Swan Hotel Harrogate for hosting us, our photographers for the great snaps.
"We are also immensely grateful to our Festival sponsors Theakston Brewery and our Main Event Tent sponsors McCormicks Solicitors and the CHR Group.
"We are looking forward already to seeing you all in 2026.”
Programmed by Slow Horses spy thriller writer Mick Herron, the highlights came thick and fast over the event’s four days with appearances by Trainspotting author Irvine Welsh, Lee Child, Paula Hawkins, Kate Atkinson and festival stalwart Val McDermid.
The prestigious Theakston Old Peculier Crime Novel of the Year Award was presented to Abir Mukherjee for his book Hunted on the festival’s opening night.
Established in 1966, Harrogate International Festivals delivers an innovative and evolving year-round programme.