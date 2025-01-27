Harrogate estate agents on a 'once-in-700-year opportunity' to buy extraordinary English country estate

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Harrogate estate agents has talked about the “once-in-lifetime” excitement of handling the £21 million sale of Ripley Estate.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Carter Jonas, which is bringing the extraordinary family-owned estate to the market for the first time in its 700-year history in affiliation with Christie’s International Real Estate, said it was an "exceptional opportunity".

Mark Granger, of Carter Jonas, said: "This isn’t just a once-in-lifetime chance, but a once-in-a-700-year opportunity to purchase an estate that encompasses historical significance, architectural splendour and beauty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Even having known the estate for a long time, I remain consistently moved by its uniqueness.

Harrogate estate agents Carter Jonas is bringing the extraordinary family-owned Ripley estate to the market for the first time in its 700-year history in affiliation with Christie’s International Real Estate. (Picture contributed)

"The Ripley Castle Estate presents prospective buyers with an exceptional opportunity.

"This managable estate is perfectly situated and features extensive parkland and lakes, forming an integral part of the village of Ripley.

“Additionally, with 445 acres of land, it offers tremendous opportunities for buyers interested in commercial, agricultural, sporting, or conservation ventures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There are countless possibilities to transform it further into a remarkable family home and business that can be cherished for generations.”

Ripley Castle Estate has seen the Ingilby family serve as custodians of its rich and extraordinary past.

Dating back over seven centuries, it originally formed part of Edeline Thweng's dowry to Sir Thomas Ingilby in the early 1300s, and it has been the family home of the Ingilbys ever since.

Encompassing approximately 445 acres, 180 ha, of picturesque parkland, ornamental gardens, and agricultural land, the historic 14th-century Grade I-listed Ripley Castle is the centrepiece of the estate and features architectural elements dating back to the 13th century.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Old Tower, approached from the library, features rare and exceptional elements such as oak flooring originally sourced from The HMS Rose, a historic 18th-century frigate, and a priest hole, only discovered in 1963. The exclusive Castle Apartment provides further accommodation with three reception rooms, 11 bedrooms, and six bath/shower rooms – ideal for those seeking spacious and flexible living.

Additionally, the medieval arched gatehouse is now a charming one-bedroom apartment.

Beyond the castle's walls, the gardens and grounds extend to an impressive four acres and have been meticulously maintained.

More information at: https://www.carterjonas.co.uk/house/for-sale/ripley/har250001