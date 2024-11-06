Harrogate estate agent wins 'best agent in Britain' award from Alex Jones of BBC's The One Show
Co-hosted by TV presenter Alex Jones of BBC's The One Show, The EA Masters event is the biggest estate agency leadership conference, exhibition and awards ceremony in the UK.
Matthew Stamford, Director at Verity Frearson, said he was thrilled a Harrogate firm had won Best Agent Guide Award.
“The Best Agent Guide is produced by the Property Academy, supported by Rightmove, and is by far the largest and most comprehensive awards scheme in UK Agency,” said Mr Stamford.
“Winning this puts us in the top 3% of agents in the UK.”
The glittering event held at Battersea Park in London attracted more than 1,500 of the leading estate and letting agents and suppliers from across the UK.
The independent awards rigorously assess every estate and letting agent in the country, a total of nearly 15,000, with only the very best agents being listed.
James Verity, fellow director at Verity Frearson, said: “Matthew and I were so proud to collect the gold awards for sales and lettings on behalf of our fantastic team.
"It’s a testament to the continued dedication and commitment from our team, and wonderful buyers and sellers who entrust us with their beautiful homes.
“We can’t thank them enough.”
The Best Estate Agent Guide Awards is the only award where agents don’t pay to enter and where every agent in the country is assessed against the same criteria.
Information: https://www.verityfrearson.co.uk/