Harrogate estate agent backs annual charity walk to reach £1 million total in its 30th anniversary year

Hopes are high that 2024 could be a landmark year when the 30th annual Nidderdale Walk returns in May.

Organised by the Rotary Club of Harrogate, the popular walk raised £24,000 last year, taking its overall tally of funds provided for local and national charities to more than £970,000.

This year will sees leading Harrogate estate agent Verity Frearson sign up as lead sponsor, covering the Rotary’s costs and helping to promote the event which will take place on Sunday, May 19.

Preparing for the 30th annual Nidderdale Walk - Members of the Rotary Club of Harrogate, Alistair Ratcliffe, Vic Smith-Dunn, John Wallace and Charles Dickinson with Verity Frearson Director Matthew Stamford (in the centre). (Picture contributed)

Brian Stuttard, chairman of the walk committee, said he was grateful for Verity Frearson’s support and called on people in the Harrogate district to get their walking boots on and help them to break through the £1m barrier.

“The sole purpose of Nidderdale Walk is to provide fundraisers with well organised, waymarked walks with checkpoints along the way to enable them to raise money for their own charities,” he said.

“We do the preparation, you raise sponsorship by walking or running.

“Supporters have now raised over £970,000 over the 29 years that we have been organising the walk and it would be wonderful if we could get to the £1m mark this year.

“We’d like to give a huge thank you to the team at Verity Frearson for joining us this year and helping with the costs and promotion of the event.

"We are delighted to have them on board for what promises to be a special weekend.”

Starting in Pateley Bridge and stretching into upper Nidderdale, there are six available walking routes ranging from the sedate four-mile jaunt to the more challenging 26-mile hike.

A new 18-mile route has been added for this year.

Thanks to the Verity Frearson sponsorship, this year’s entry fees will be paid out to local charities currently supported by the Rotary Club of Harrogate.

Verity Frearson Director, Matthew Stamford, said: “We are delighted to be supporting it in its 30th year."