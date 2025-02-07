Harrogate drummer in Queen tribute produced by Brian May is to host charity gig at tiny Blues Bar

By Graham Chalmers
Published 7th Feb 2025, 14:56 BST
A Harrogate musician who tours Europe as the drummer in the official Queen tribute band produced by Roger Taylor and Brian May is to return to his hometown to organise a gig for charity.

Taking place at the Blues Bar, the long-standing, spiritual home of Harrogate’s music scene, the event is called The Stronger Together Concert.

Organised by talented Harrogate musician George Farrar, a professional musician, Royal Northern College Of Music graduate and drummer in Queen Extravaganza, this special gig will feature a host of musicians from Harrogate and beyond, including some of his band members from The Queen Extravaganza, Danny Clemant, Hot Sauce, White Lupara, Rob Reynolds and many other local musicians.

George said: “This will be a one of a kind event really for the Harrogate area as getting all these musicians together and in the same place is such a challenge in its self.

Harrogate's George Farrar, drummer in the official Queen tribute act, is organising The Stronger Together Concert at the Blues Bar with a host of musicians from Harrogate and beyond. (Picture contributed)placeholder image
"The aim of the night is to raise as much as we can for the charities and also bring people together.

"All the proceeds will go to the charities and none of the musicians are taking any money for the event."

Funds raised by The Stronger Together Concert will go to Andy’s Man Club, a men’s mental health charity, and The National Autistic Society, which helps support families with severe autistic family members.

The versatile George Farrar spent much of last year touring with Queen Extravaganza in the UK and Europe, following a triumphant 2023 tour, playing 90-minute shows packed with Queen classics.

